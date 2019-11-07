LOWVILLE — With the Black River’s banks becoming visible again as flooding from last week’s storm continues to subside, there is only one road that remains closed in Lewis County, Ziegler Road between Neff Road and the snowplow turnaround in the town of Leyden is the last holdout of the seven that were initially closed.
The cause of that closure, however, is a washed-out culvert.
No indication has been made yet as to when the culvert will be repaired.
