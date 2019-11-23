LOWVILLE — A Rome man was charged under an indictment unsealed in Lewis County Court on Nov. 21.
Justin C. O’Brien, 35, of 6448 Williams Rd., was charged with two counts each of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both charges are felonies.
According to the indictment, Mr. O’Brien allegedly had and sold magic mushrooms at moe.down music festival on July 5.
A not guilty plea was entered during his arraignment by Judge Daniel R. King.
The case was adjourned until Dec. 6.
In the past, Mr. O’Brien was convicted of similar charges at the same music festival in 2009 and 2013 resulting in probation and one year in county jail, respectively.
Mr. O’Brien was released on his own recognizance.
