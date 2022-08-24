Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — A four-wheeler driver was killed in an accident on a town of Lewis trail over the weekend.

Joseph M. Royce, 45, of Rome, was driving a 2008 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle on Goodhines Road on Saturday when he “veered off the dirt/gravel road on a level straightaway impacting trees and overturning,” the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.