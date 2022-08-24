LOWVILLE — A four-wheeler driver was killed in an accident on a town of Lewis trail over the weekend.
Joseph M. Royce, 45, of Rome, was driving a 2008 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle on Goodhines Road on Saturday when he “veered off the dirt/gravel road on a level straightaway impacting trees and overturning,” the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Mr. Royce came off the ATV and was seriously injured, the release said.
Although no information about the nature of his injuries was given, the release indicated Mr. Royce’s helmet was damaged when he was thrown from the quad.
He died shortly after being picked up by West Leyden Ambulance for transportation to a hospital.
State police assisted at the scene.
