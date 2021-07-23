CROGHAN — The state Department of Transportation has announced Route 126 in the area of Swiss Creek in the town of Croghan will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday.
The closure is to allow for the replacement of a bridge carrying Route 126 over Swiss Creek. As part of the project, a culvert west of Swiss Creek is being rehabilitated.
An off-site detour utilizing Routes 26 and 410 between the village of Carthage and hamlet of Naumburg will be signed for travelers. All local roads will remain open during construction.
Portable message boards have been deployed alerting travelers of the pending closure. Work is expected to be complete by early fall.
