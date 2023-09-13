LOWVILLE — Both lanes of Route 177 between County Route 194 and Route 12 have been closed due to a tractor trailer roll over at 10:15 a.m. Detours have been set up on Route 194. It is unknown when the roadway between Lowville and Barnes Corners will reopen.
