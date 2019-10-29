BEAVER FALLS — After a long summer with a big detour, state Route 126 is open for use and delay-free.
The road was closed in early August in order for the state Department of Transportation to replace the culvert over Spencer Creek, causing an official detour through Castorland on Route 410 to state Route 26, bypassing the village of Carthage entirely for through traffic when traveling from Croghan.
While the detour was reduced to one lane of traffic on July 25 while work was being completed, the road reopened on Oct. 15, according to DOT regional spokesman Michael R. Flick. Final cleanup and seeding the work area is in progress and will be completed in the next few days, Mr. Flick said via email.
“The new culvert is a precast concrete arch structure that improves water flow and aquatic connectivity,” said the news release on the road’s opening.
It replaced 15-foot twin corrugated steel plate arches built in the 1960s.
Tuscarora Construction did the work with a final cost of about $1 million, part of a $3 million, two culvert DOT project.
The second replacement is already progressing on Route 12E in Cape Vincent: a “precast concrete box culvert” over a feeder creek to Millens Bay.
Work is anticipated to be complete before the end of fall, according to a DOT news release on the project, and a signed detour is in place and local roads are open for traffic.
“As part of Governor Cuomo’s Drivers First initiative, the replacement of both culverts has been accelerated to minimize impacts to motorists,” the release said.
