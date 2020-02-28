LOWVILLE — According to NY Alert as of 5:45 a.m., Route 177 in the town of Lowville has all lanes closed from Route 12, West Lowville, to County Route 189 — Babbitt’s Corners — due to snow and blizzard conditions.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Watertown comptroller identified as motorist that struck pedestrian
- Watertown CitiBus, trash pick-up halted due to snow; police advise no unnecessary travel
- Watertown firefighters, City Hall say goodbye to Chief Herman
- With accepted bids under budget, construction is next for South Lewis project
- Route 177 in Lowville closed
- December High School Students of the Month chosen at Norwood-Norfolk Central School
- Clarkson University professor facilitates first North American ECHO telementoring program on Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
- Art Highlights & Tea lecture scheduled at Remington Museum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.