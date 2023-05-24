BLACK RIVER — Once again runners took to the trails to raise funds for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation.
The Black River Trail Run, a 5K/10K/15K race on the Black River Trail, held May 13, was hosted by Willow Running, an organization based in Baldwinsville which organizes events across the state to raise money for various nonprofit organizations. The mission of their organization — led by Race Director Mike Samoraj — is to offer a high-quality experience that goes beyond the actual race event.
Hundreds participated in the Black River Trail Run last year, raising $3,500 for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation to support its mission to “provide transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.”
This year the event raised $3,700 in sponsorships plus contributions from the registration fees.
“We are extremely thankful for everyone who participated in this year’s Black River Trail Run and those who sponsored this fun event,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau director of communications and foundation director for Volunteer Transportation Center.“We’re excited to have the support of Willow Running year after year, helping us to raise money to support the services of the Volunteer Transportation Center for people here in our community.”
Listed by residence, overall place, name, age and chip time
86th, Tess DeVoe, 34, 37:18.87
72nd, Megan Cain, 38, 33:09.26
109th, Christopher Mueller, 45, 47:13.97
93rd, Taylor Dillard, 29, 38:57.02
7th, Paige Seydler, 28, 21:32.24
110th, Andrew Carroll, 18, 48:39.02
60th, Charli Carroll, 18, 30:49.44
107th, Dawn Carroll, 48, 46:08.37
54th, Jeffrey Carroll, 52, 30:19.91
67th, Kevin Carroll, 26, 32:49
78th, Maddy Carroll, 16, 34:54.18
83th, Olivia Carroll, 22, 36:01.06
25th, Samuel Carroll, 16, 25:29.12
112th, Susan Carroll, 51, 49:17.39
95th, Carlie Freeman, 31, 39:31.48
35th, Brenten Mattis, 15, 26:54.15
38th, Nola Pominville, 27, 27:43.75
71st, Calvin Campany, 50, 33:05.74
77th, R. Caudill, 12, 34:47.33
122nd, Fred Schrupp, 37, 1:14:58.23
123rd, Kimberly Schrupp, 39, 1:15:00.11
42nd, Caryl Petrus, 45, 57:01.6
89th, Megan Harvey, 36, 1:17:20.1
90th, Ben Harvey, 34, 1:17:20.6
55th, Kelsey Beyer, 20, 1:00:58.7
85th, Sarah Nisley, 30, 1:12:16.5
25th, Jessica Robinson, 33, 5K, 29:41; 10K, 1:02:53.3; total 1:32:31
26th, Kristen Zehr, 37, 5k, 29:41; 10K, 1:02:51; total: 1:32:32
31st, Teresa Freeman, 38, 5K, 30:32; 10K, 1:10:13; total: 1:40:45
