BLACK RIVER — Once again runners took to the trails to raise funds for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation.

The Black River Trail Run, a 5K/10K/15K race on the Black River Trail, held May 13, was hosted by Willow Running, an organization based in Baldwinsville which organizes events across the state to raise money for various nonprofit organizations. The mission of their organization — led by Race Director Mike Samoraj — is to offer a high-quality experience that goes beyond the actual race event.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.