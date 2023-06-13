LOWVILLE — Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, May 24, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. The Safety Day teaches children lessons that help keep them, as well as their families, be safe and healthy.

At the event, participants were divided into groups and took turns visiting 15 safety learning stations. This year, 257 fifth grade students along with 24 teachers and chaperones from Lewis County schools attended this event. There were also 36 local volunteers were also on site dedicating their time to teach lessons or provide other program support.

