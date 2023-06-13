LOWVILLE — Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, May 24, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. The Safety Day teaches children lessons that help keep them, as well as their families, be safe and healthy.
At the event, participants were divided into groups and took turns visiting 15 safety learning stations. This year, 257 fifth grade students along with 24 teachers and chaperones from Lewis County schools attended this event. There were also 36 local volunteers were also on site dedicating their time to teach lessons or provide other program support.
The 2023 station lesson topics were: Small Tools (Black Moose Automotive), 911 Emergency Phone Procedures (Lewis County Dispatch), Gun Safety (NYS DEC), Vaping/Tobacco Use Prevention (Mountainview Prevention Services), Fire Safety (Lowville Fire Department), Tractor Safety (Cazenovia Equipment of Lowville), Tick and Lyme Disease Prevention (Lewis County Public Health), Animal Safety (Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension), Grain Bin Safety (Gold Star Feed and Grain), Disability Awareness (Aaron Mayer), ATV Safety (Lewis County Recreation, Forestry and Parks), Underground Utilities (UDig NY), Look Alike Poisons (Lewis County Public Health), Electrical Safety (National Grid), and Meth Dump Awareness (Lewis County Emergency Management). The stations included hands on and/or visual demonstrations that helped to reinforce the various safety lessons instructed.
Each student that attended received a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day T-shirt and a take home bag containing first aid kits, reusable hot/cold packs, safety sunglasses, ear plugs, safety brochures, key chains, pens, pencils, stickers, neck gaiters, ATV trail maps, and much more. Local Safety Day sponsors include those who instructed safety lessons as well as the Lowville Elks Lodge and Stewart’s Shops.
The conservation district seeks local businesses to become involved in this event. To see how you or your business can help, volunteer, or to contribute, contact the District’s Treasurer and Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Coordinator, Carla Yaw, at 315-376-6122.
