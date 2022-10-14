Sawyer Community Fund grant sets the stage for Adirondack Community Chorus performance

Michael Ferris, writer and director for the Adirondack Community Chorus music revue, left, and Peggy Nuspliger, Adirondack Community Chorus director, right, accept the grant funds from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation. Photo provided

BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus will perform an original music revue at Adirondack Elementary School this winter thanks to grant support from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Professional theater writer and performer Michael Ferris is scheduled to lead the chorus for a performance at the school in February.

