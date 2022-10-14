Sawyer Community Fund grant sets the stage for Adirondack Community Chorus performance

BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus will perform an original music revue at Adirondack Elementary School this winter thanks to grant support from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Professional theater writer and performer Michael Ferris is scheduled to lead the chorus for a performance at the school in February.
Talented performers of many ages will prepare for approximately six weeks to produce this unique event.
A $3,900 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help with costs associated with the production.
Fifteen grants totaling $52,100 were awarded this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support projectsand programs that broadly impact the quality of life for residents in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.
The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographicspecific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives that broadly impact and enhance the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville in perpetuity. The Sawyers were passionate about the quality of life in their community, participating in many community activities and volunteering for several local organizations. Through the community fund, the Sawyer family established a lasting charitable resource that will positively impact these communities forever.
The application for the next grant cycle for funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will be available in February.
