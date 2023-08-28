Schell family presents legacy gift to hospital foundation

The Schell family. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Hospital Foundation has announced a significant honorary donation made by the Schell family in loving memory of their mother, Polly Schell.

A prominent figure at Lewis County General, Mrs. Schell dedicated her 30-year career to serving as an operating room nurse.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.