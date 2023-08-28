Schell family presents legacy gift to hospital foundation

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Hospital Foundation has announced a significant honorary donation made by the Schell family in loving memory of their mother, Polly Schell.
A prominent figure at Lewis County General, Mrs. Schell dedicated her 30-year career to serving as an operating room nurse.
According to a press release from the foundation, Mrs. Schell exemplified the true spirit of a healthcare professional.
“Polly’s dedication to her career was unparalleled, and her colleagues admired her passion for helping others,” states the release. “Her commitment to excellence, strong work ethic and genuine empathy touched the lives of all she encountered. Her professional impact resonated deeply with those who had the privilege of working alongside her, as well as the countless patients she cared for. Polly was instrumental in setting up the current operating rooms and served as OR head nurse until she retired in 1991. She was also involved in fundraising for the hospital and was the President of the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary.”
Lewis County General Hospital has been very important to the Schell family. Many of Mrs. Schell’s children, spouses and grandchildren have worked at Lewis County General Hospital and several other family members had internships at the hospital. In honor of her invaluable contributions to Lewis County General Hospital, and how the hospital has given back to the Schell family, the Bill and Polly Schell family, which include William Jr., Randy and Deb, Bill and Tootie, Jerome and Connie, Jon and Tina, Hans and Susan and Pete and Gretchen have made an honorary gift to the Honoring the Legacy, Building the Future Capital Campaign. This generous contribution will be directed towards enhancing the Surgical Pavilion, ensuring that future patients receive the same exceptional surgical care that Mrs. Schell upheld throughout her career.
“If you worked with Polly or know the Schell family, we invite you to contribute to the Schell Family Legacy gift,” states the release. “The impact of Polly’s legacy will endure in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to work with her and the patients she cared for. Her dedication to her profession, Lewis County General Hospital and her community serves as an inspiration for all of us. The Schell family’s recognition of Polly’s contributions and their decision to make a gift for the new Operating Room facilities is a testament to their strong support of Lewis County General Hospital.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.