Schwendy recipient of Dekin scholarship

BEAVER FALLS — Sawyer Schwendy, Beaver River Central School’s Class of 2023, was selected as a recipient of the Dekin Educational Trust Scholarship. He will receive a $2,000 renewable scholarship to support his college education. Sawyer plans to attend SUNY Oswego to study software engineering. In his free time, Sawyer is an avid musician, a good friend, video gamer and varsity athlete.
The Dekin Educational Trust has been awarding scholarships since 2013 to graduating seniors who are residents of Lewis County and who are pursuing degrees in engineering or nursing. The Dekin Educational Trust was created by the family of Ervin and Pearl Dekin Jr., to honor their memory and their dedication to education.
