MONTAGUE — A blaze in the early hours of Friday morning devastated an unoccupied seasonal home and all of its contents.
According to the fire report provided by the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Austin, the house at 6730 Sears Pond Road owned by Eileen Pretre was already on fire when a passerby called 911 just before 5 a.m.
The structure was “fully involved” when the Lowville Department arrived at the scene.
“Fire crews extinguished the fire from a defensive stance as the building had already collapsed before arrival,” the report stated. “Firefighters from the three departments worked through the bitter cold temperatures to fight this fire.”
“Extensive overhaul,” or using heavy equipment to move debris, ensured no pockets of fire remained underneath the collapsed structure.
Two other buildings on the property were not damaged.
The report said that while the cause of the fire is “undetermined,” it was likely to be an electrical or heat lamp issue that sparked the blaze.
The Martinsburg and Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Departments, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the state police, the Lowville Fire Auxiliary and National Grid were also on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.