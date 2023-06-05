LOWVILLE — After a plea deal and a successful appeal to overturn that deal made over rape charges of a young girl, Terick R. Goodwin, 50, again entered a plea deal that removed the open-ended “to life” from his new sentence in Lewis County Court on Monday morning just before jury selection for his trial was to begin.
Goodwin’s plea acknowledged that he is guilty of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, all of which are Class B felonies, and four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.
He was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Judge David A. Renzi, the special judge appointed for the case, 20 years of post release supervision and he will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released, according to District Attorney Leanne K. Moser.
Ms. Moser said she was pleased with the outcome and so was the victim.
“This saves the victim from having to testify... to prevent her from having to go through that all again. It’s very important, trying not to re-traumatize her although the preparation for the trial had already done that to some degree,” Ms. Moser said. “She was prepared to go forward to ensure justice was served, but did she want to go forward? No. It’s unfathomable to discuss (genitalia) and all that happened to her in detail in front of total strangers in a courtroom. Yes, if convicted by the jury he could have received 100 years to life but at some point, you have to think of the cost to her.”
She added that everyone involved with the case including the investigators were happy with the latest deal.
In 2018, Goodwin, formerly of Carthage, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of felony predatory sexual assault against a child less than 13 years old along with endangering the welfare of a child.
The grand jury could have indicted him on the same slightly lesser charges to which he pleaded guilty this week. Instead, they opted to elevate the charges to predatory which allows for sentencing in a range from a minimum number of years “to life” instead of a specific number of years because the victim was less than 13 years old and the perpetrator was older than 18 years.
Goodwin pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault — an A2 felony, the second highest felony possible for criminal charges — in exchange for a sentence of 15 years to life offered by Judge Daniel R. King in June 2019.
District Attorney Leanne Moser stated in court at that time that while she supported the deal, she believed the sentence should be 20 years to life for each count.
At sentencing in July 2018, Goodwin requested a 30-day delay in his sentencing so that he could speak to another attorney, stating that he “wasn’t represented to the fullest and it was against my best interest,” adding that he only pleaded guilty because he was scared by the possibility of a life sentence if his case went to trial.
Judge King did not grant his request. He was sentenced to 15 years to life.
His plea and sentence were vacated after Goodwin mounted a successful appeal with the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department in December 2022.
The Appellate’s decision said Judge King’s statements that Goodwin would go to jail “for life” if he went to trial and lost were “impermissible coercion, rending the plea involuntary,” made worse by the judge’s statement that implied that the sentences would also have to be served consecutively instead of at the same time if a trial jury found him guilty.
Because the sexual acts Goodwin committed against the 12-year-old girl took place on separate days in late August and mid-September 2018 in the town of Denmark, the sentences for each charge — which could have been up to 25 years to life for each count — could have been required to be served one after the other instead of at the same time for each charge.
Goodwin has been out on bail pending the trial that was scheduled for this week before he entered the plea deal through his attorney John W. Hallett.
He will be given credit for time served and some portion of his bail money will be returned to his family, Ms. Moser said.
Mr. Hallett could not be reached for comment.
