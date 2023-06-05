Man enters new plea in Lewis Co. rape case

Convicted rapist Terick R. Goodwin leaves the courtroom during his original sentencing proceeding in 2019 at the Lewis County Courthouse in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — After a plea deal and a successful appeal to overturn that deal made over rape charges of a young girl, Terick R. Goodwin, 50, again entered a plea deal that removed the open-ended “to life” from his new sentence in Lewis County Court on Monday morning just before jury selection for his trial was to begin.

Goodwin’s plea acknowledged that he is guilty of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, all of which are Class B felonies, and four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.

