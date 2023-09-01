LOWVILLE — The Tyler R. Christman Foundation has announced the second annual “Ride for Ty” ATV/UTV ride, will be held
Sept. 23 at the Flat Rock Inn.
The benefit will support the foundation’s mission to support youth sports in Jefferson and Lewis counties as well as fund scholarships to Carthage High School seniors who are accepted into trade schools or attending college.
The inaugural four scholarships went to Ian Pierce, Corey Decker, Madalyn Munn and Finnley Wagner.
The foundation was formed in September 2021, upon the passing of Tyler R. Christman. The 14-year-old was a freshman at Carthage high school.
Described as “our hero” by a foundation spokes person, it was said Tyler loved to play lacrosse and football.
“He excelled at race car driving, a sport which he began participating in at the age of four,” said Faith Parks, a foundation board member and Tyler’s aunt. “He also loved fishing, snowmobiling and riding his jet ski around Bonaparte with his friends. Tyler woke up every day, excited to get the day started, wondering what exciting adventures that day would hold for him. He never left any stone unturned, Tyler loved life, was incredibly helpful, funny and overwhelmingly kind to everyone. Tyler’s last act of kindness was his life saving organ donation. Tyler saved the lives of five donor recipients. Tyler will forever be the hero to so many people.”
The “Ride for Ty” will begin with registration at 8-10 a.m. This is a rain or shine event. Poker run entrants will pay a $30 fee. Riders are free to begin their poker run any time after registration. Riders must be back at the Flat Rock Inn by 5:30 p.m. for their poker card draw.
There will be a chicken barbecue, live and silent auctions and raffles throughout the day. The celebration of Tyler will end with the band “Hot Kogan” playing from 7-11 p.m.
The Flat Rock Inn does offer camping amenities behind their establishment. Motorcycle clubs and riders are welcome to join the poker run.
Every stop along the ride does offer paved roads as an option.
Currently, the foundation is seeking donations of auction and raffle items. To donate, contact Meredith Covey at (-315-405-1708 or Violet Christman at 315-771-8638.
To sponsor the foundation, that holds 501(c)(3) non-for-profit tax status, send monetary donations c/o The Tyler R. Christman Foundation at 4511 Old State Road Carthage, NY 13619.
Follow the “Tyler R. Christman Foundation” Facebook page.
The family of Tyler R. Christman expressed thanks to community members for their continued support to enable the continuance of the foundation’s mission.
“We are always grateful and humbled,” said Tyler’s aunt. “Please remember to -LiveLikeTyler, be kind, and most importantly JUST SEND IT!”
