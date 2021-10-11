NEW BREMEN — A Croghan man injured when his vehicle hit a tree on Saturday was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Gary D. Genito III, 21, was driving on Erie Canal Road at about 12:30 a.m. in a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck when he went off the road and hit a tree, causing his truck to overturn, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident.
The impact caused Mr. Genito to be thrown from the vehicle.
He was first taken to Lewis County General Hospital before being transferred.
On Oct. 2, Mr. Genito was charged with DWI by deputies after he allegedly rolled a car on the same road when he “failed to negotiate a curve.”
No further information was provided about the recent incident.
The state police, county Search and Rescue, the Croghan Fire Department and Beller’s Auto assisted deputies at the scene.
