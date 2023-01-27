WEST TURIN — A snowmobiler from Oneida County was killed late Thursday night on a Lewis County trail.

At about 11:40 p.m., John P. Jones, 52, of Sauquoit, was riding a 2022 Ski-Doo Mach Z 900 AE Turbo on North Road in West Turin, known as trail C4F in the county trail system, when he went off the side of the trail, “overturned” the sled and hit a tree, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident.

