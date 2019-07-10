LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s office filed charges against seven people at the moe.down music festival held July 4 to 6 at Snow Ridge Ski Resort, Turin.
Sheriff Michael Carpinelli said his patrol focused on people selling drugs, especially hard drugs. People caught with small amounts of marijuana for personal use were ticketed and the drug was confiscated.
Those charged by the Sheriff’s office were arraigned in the Turin Town Court, including:
Patrick J. Summers, 24, Deposit, Delaware County, was charged with two counts of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, specifically LSD. He was released from county jail on $5,000 cash bail.
Justin L. Pettinati, 35, Hopewell Junction, was charged with two counts of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, specifically psilocybin, or “magic,” mushrooms. He was released from county jail on $2,000 cash bail.
Derek W. Bond, 28, Sharon, Mass., was charged with two counts of felony criminal sale of marijuana. Mr. Bond allegedly had 25 grams of the substance, making it a felony offense. He paid his bail set at $500 cash or $1,000 bond at the town court and was released.
William LaPorta Jr., 36, Melrose, Rensselaer County, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, specifically concentrated cannabis, and one count of third-degree criminal sale of the controlled substance LSD. Mr. LaPorta was released from county jail on $15,000 cash bail.
Daniel M. McLoughlin, 33, Sharon, Conn., was charged with three counts of felony third-degree criminal sale of LSD.
He is being held in county jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond bail.
Ryan B. Hoban, 33, Branchville, N.J., was charged with two counts of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of the controlled substance MDMA, known as “ecstasy.” Mr. Hoban paid his bail set at $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond at the Turin Town Court after his arraignment and was released.
Natalie Weaver, 26, Copenhagen, was charged with two counts of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and released on her own recognizance.
