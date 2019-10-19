Several drivers face area DWI charges

The following are charged with driving while intoxicated and related offenses:
Austin M. Gregory, 18, Sackets Harbor, was arrested Monday on three charges related to driving while intoxicated.
At around 1 a.m., Mr. Gregory was arrested on Flower Avenue in Watertown. He was charged with first-offense DWI, operating a motor vehicle while consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and aggravated DWI. According to the police report, Mr. Gregory provided a breath sample of 0.21 percent blood alcohol content. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI, which can carry stiffer penalties upon conviction, is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Jay A. Pratt, 58, Potsdam, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated by state police at 7:19 p.m. Sunday on state Route 12 in the town of Orleans.
Kyle A. Provost, 31, of 99417 Cranberry Drive, Fort Drum, was charged by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Carthage Market, 120 Riverside Drive.
Leo F. Sawyer, 30, of 3911 Route 56, South Colton, was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also cited with speeding.
Deputies said the charges stem from a property damage accident Mr. Sawyer was involved in on Windmill Road. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.15 percent.
Paul B. Czapranski, 21, Scottsville, was arrested by state police on Oct. 14 and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with moving from lane unsafely, speeding and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
Troopers said at 9:26 p.m. on Route 37 in the town of Waddington, Mr. Czapranski was traveling east when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the south shoulder, striking a bank. His car rolled and came to rest on the passenger side. He declined medical treatment and his BAC was determined to be 0.17 percent.
Robert Fowler, 47, of 403 Stone Road, Harrisville, was also charged by state police on Oct. 10 with failure to stop at a stop sign.
Troopers said at 5:42 p.m. at Routes 3 and 58 in the town of Fine, troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash. Mr. Fowler ran the stop sign at Bridge Road onto Route 58 and struck a trailer towed by another vehicle operated by Joel M. Emerson, 43, of 14191 Park Road, Harrisville. No injuries were reported and Mr. Fowler’s BAC was determined to be 0.08 percent.
