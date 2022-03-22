MARTINSBURG — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has investigated the two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 12 in Glenfield that injured three people, two of whom were airlifted, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office said that Yvonne Schmidtka, 64, of Constableville, was traveling in a 2019 Ford Escape in the northbound lane on Route 12 while Brooke Crouse, 21, of Turin, was traveling in a Hyundai Sonata in the southbound lane when the vehicles collided.
Ms. Crouse was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, while Ms. Schmidtka and Austin Hopper, who was a passenger in the Hyundai, were airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
All were listed as stable as of Tuesday morning.
3-G Volunteer Fire Chief Rich E. McLane said one person had two broken legs and a broken arm and was airlifted.
A portion of Route 12 was shut down while officials cleared the scene, and reopened around 2:30 p.m.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
