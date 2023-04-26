LOWVILLE — In the 11 trail crashes that were reported to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office during the Snirt Run weekend, there were seven injuries in addition to the death and three injuries previously reported, according to the office’s latest news releases.
According to Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, there were more “reportable” incidents this year, specifically those resulting in injury, but that there are always a number of less serious incidents with no injuries that go unreported. He estimates those less serious incidents were on par with previous years.
He also said that many of the crashes took place in and around the popular “mud pit” near Timberview Lodge on Carpenter Road in part because of the closure of the Lee Gulf Trail leading to heavier congestion.
Although the Snirt Run route is supposed to only be open to riders registered for the event, thousands more than those registered show up year after year, making it unclear whether the people involved in the crashes were officially part of the Snirt Run.
The sheriff said it would take a tremendous amount of law enforcement to close off all of the feeder routes and trails surrounding the Snirt Run route to enforce the exclusivity well beyond what his office and the state police can provide.
James W. Bohen, 57, and Kimberly L. Bohen, 53, Pulaski, were in a crash at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Carpenter Road in the town of Turin that resulted in Ms. Bohen losing consciousness and being taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Bohen was driving the 2022 Canam Commander side-by-side in the field across from Timberview Resort when he “failed to negotiate a turn,” which resulted in the vehicle rolling onto the passenger side.
Mr. Bohen declined medical treatment at the scene.
Two teenagers, a 15-year-old from Taberg and a 16-year-old from Camden, overturned on Carpenter Road in the town of Turin at about 9 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s report, one of the teens was driving a 1994 Honda four-wheeler registered to Andrew R. Joyce, 45, Camden, with the other teen as a passenger and Mr. Joyce following behind on his 2013 Polaris RZR 900 XP.
Mr. Joyce reportedly saw one of the rear wheels come off the ATV and pulled up next to it to try to prevent it from overturning, but the machine rolled and injured both of the teens, one of whom was transferred to the Lewis County Health System hospital in Lowville.
Vaughn D. Deraway, 60, Westernville, was injured when he stuck his leg out to prevent rolling over while driving his 2023 CANAM ATV in the mud pit in the field across from Timberview Resort in the town of Turin at about 3:42 p.m. Saturday, which resulted in running over his own foot.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment.
Incidents in other locations included:
Wasyl P. Hrim, 40, and Elise M. Wieczerzak, 33, both of Boonville, were in a crash on Centerville Road in the town of Martinsburg just before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Hrim was driving the 2021 Yamaha Wolverine side-by-side style all-terrain vehicle and “failed to negotiate a mud pit” off the side of the road resulting in the vehicle rolling onto the passenger side and onto Ms. Wieczerzak’s leg.
Ms. Wiecerzak was taken to the county hospital.
Destiny D. Leroy, 26, Mohawk, and Kristara M. Bly, 31, Herkimer, hit a tree while riding a 2022 Polaris MFG ATV on Gomer Hill Road in the town of Turin at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ms. Leroy was driving at what was described as an “unsafe speed,” according to the sheriff’s office, causing the vehicle to go off the trail and hit a tree.
Both people were injured when they were thrown from the ATV. Ms. Bly was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, and Ms. Leroy was taken to Lewis County General Hospital.
Ms. Leroy was ticketed for unreasonable speed.
Sheriff Carpinelli said he believes that the number of incidents was on par with previous years although the dusty conditions on some of the seasonal roads posed a larger safety risk.
“It was extremely dusty. There were times you couldn’t see 5 feet in front of you with the dust on the seasonal roads and trails,” he said.
The sheriff and eight deputies were on duty on two side-by-sides, in pickup trucks, in single patrol units and on an all-terrain vehicle. To create a more visible presence. Sheriff Carpinelli said the patrols were grouped in key areas that have been problematic in the past.
