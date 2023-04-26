Injuries from crashes up at 18th Snirt Run

Mud pits are some of the most popular spots of the annual Snirt Run on the Tug Hill Plateau in Lewis County, but they can lead to all-terrain vehicles tipping over and causing injuries. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — In the 11 trail crashes that were reported to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office during the Snirt Run weekend, there were seven injuries in addition to the death and three injuries previously reported, according to the office’s latest news releases.

According to Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, there were more “reportable” incidents this year, specifically those resulting in injury, but that there are always a number of less serious incidents with no injuries that go unreported. He estimates those less serious incidents were on par with previous years.

