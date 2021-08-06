HARRISVILLE — Signage denoting the history of Lake Bonaparte is displayed in front of the Adirondack Outpost on Route 3 in Harrisville.
Property owner Phil Hathway spearheaded the privately funded project that took a lead from the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, which recently erected a welcome sign in downtown Harrisville. Herb Frost of Arborcare installed the sign.
According to Mr. Hathway, around Labor Day a third sign will be created and will be changed out with the current sign. The three signs will then be displayed on a rotating bases.
Ross Young, Town of Diana Historical Museum curator, accumulated pictures to be used for the sign.
The lake was named for Joseph Bonaparte, the older brother of Napoleon, who spent part of his exile living near Natural Bridge, and he reportedly owned much of the area at one time.
His portrait is featured in the center of the “Reflections of the Past” sign along with a map of the lake.
On each side are a dozen images taken from historic photos and postcards of the lake including Priest Store, the Gazebo on Lake and Hermitage Hotel.
The Town of Diana Historical Museum at 2 Depot St. is open through September, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment by calling Mr. Young at 315-543-2979 or the museum at 315-543-1010.
