Singers invited to join Adirondack Community Chorus

LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, invites singers to participate in an upcoming fall concert, titled “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” to be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Forest Presbyterian Church. Rehearsals begin on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church, 4019 Center St,, at 12:30 p.m. for tenors and basses and 1 p.m. for the full group. Rehearsals will continue on Sundays at 1 p.m. for the full chorus.
Various sections will rehearse as follows:
Sopranos and altos, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Tenors and basses, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24
Sopranos and altos, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1
Full chorus, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12
“Selections for the fall concert are audience and chorus favorites,“ director Nuspliger said. “They include: ‘Sentimental Journey’ written by Les Brown and recorded by Doris Day, ‘Music of the Night’ from ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ the Beatles ‘When I’m 64,’ ‘Scarlet Ribbons’ by sopranos and altos, and ‘Tonight’ from ‘West Side Story’ by tenors and bases.”
No audition is required to participate in the concerts.
“If you love music and you love to sing, please join us,” said the director.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.