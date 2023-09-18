Singers invited to join Adirondack Community Chorus

Nuspliger

LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, invites singers to participate in an upcoming fall concert, titled “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” to be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Forest Presbyterian Church. Rehearsals begin on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church, 4019 Center St,, at 12:30 p.m. for tenors and basses and 1 p.m. for the full group. Rehearsals will continue on Sundays at 1 p.m. for the full chorus.

Various sections will rehearse as follows:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.