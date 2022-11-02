COPENHAGEN — The North Country Draft Horse Club held a Single Draft Horse Pull Sept. 16 at Copenhagen Fire Hall.
First place in heavyweight, more than 1,700 pounds, contest went to Randy Nicol with Hammer weighting in at 1,969 pounds. Hammer pulled 3,550 pounds.
Aaron Fields with Peru placed first in the lightweight, less than 1,700 pounds, class. Weighting in at 1,590 pounds, Peru pulled 2,550 pounds.
The horse club will host a Fall Plow Day starting at noon Sunday, Nov. 13, at Murcrest Farm 31721 State Route 12.
The public will have the opportunity to see how farmers back in the day plowed their fields.
There will be no food nor bathroom facilities available and there will be no rain date.
