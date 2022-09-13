Sixth hole-in-one hit at Cedars

LOWVILLE — For the sixth time this season, a golfer at Cedars Golf Course has hit a hole-in-one.
Brett M. McVoy aced the 163-yard hole No. 8 during league play Sept. 1, golfing with his partner, his father Jeffrey McVoy, along with opponents Mickey Lahman and Mike Wardon.
Describing his first ace shot, Mr. McVoy said he hit it flush using an eight iron.
“It went right to left and landed about 5 feet from off the hole,” he said.
Since you have to drive across the bridge over the creek to get to the green, the group did not know if the ball went in the hole but they thought they heard it hit the pin. When they approached the green Mr. McVoy said the ball was not there.
“We knew it must have gone in,” he said, noting he was in shock during the drive over to the green and had a delayed reaction to getting excited.
“It was overwhelming — shocking,” the golfer said.
Although he started golfing as a child of about age 10, taught by his father and grandmother, he said he “hardly golfs outside of league,” which he has participated in for three years.
“I play in maybe two tournaments per year,” he added.
Since he didn’t expect to need hole-in-one insurance, he was buying drinks for his fellow golfers after the round.
“All it takes is one lucky shot,” Mr. McVoy, who is a civil engineer at Barton & Loguidice, Watertown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.