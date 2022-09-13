Sixth hole-in-one hit at Cedars

McVoy

LOWVILLE — For the sixth time this season, a golfer at Cedars Golf Course has hit a hole-in-one.

Brett M. McVoy aced the 163-yard hole No. 8 during league play Sept. 1, golfing with his partner, his father Jeffrey McVoy, along with opponents Mickey Lahman and Mike Wardon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.