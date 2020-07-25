CASTORLAND — Looking to increase its storage and warehouse capabilities, Slack Chemical Company has expanded its Castorland LLC building at 5204 Climax St.
“The decision to expand at the Castorland facility was twofold,” said company owner Robert R. Sturtz. “The first being the desire to modernize the exterior of the oldest portion of the building. The second reason for this addition was the design of the building which includes a ramp to the basement which provides easy access to several thousand square feet of space on the lower level.”
The 60 by 218 feet addition will provide an additional 13,080 square feet of warehouse space.
“This space will be used to meet the warehousing needs of our commercial customers as well storage for Slack Chemical products,” Mr. Sturtz said.
Slack Chemical Company Inc., 465 South Clinton St., Carthage, also has a facility in Saratoga Springs. The chemical warehousing, repackaging and distribution company supplies industrial, municipal, agricultural and retail chemicals and services throughout the Northeast. It also carries a full line of pool, spa and winter products.
The company was started in 1944, but the original plant was started as Paper Makers Chemical Co. in 1923. When Mr. Sturtz bought the company in 1986, there were eight employees and IT brought in $3 million in sales. Now the company employes a total of 91 people throughout the three facilities including three at the Castorland location. According to Mr. Sturtz, the company continues to grow each year with annual sales approaching $40 million
Castorland LLC, the 125,000-square-foot former Climax Manufacturing building, was purchased in 2008. In 2013, the Castorland warehouse underwent a 9,500-square-foot expansion to include two loading docks. The expansion allowed for storage of the company’s products as well as for space for its customers’ products.
According to the company’s website, since 2004, Slack has been listed in the Purchasing Magazine as one of the top 100 chemical distributors in the nation.
