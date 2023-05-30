Road project results in cars covered in tar

Pine Grove Road, Lewis County

LOWVILLE — Road resurfacing work that went bad in southern Lewis County resulted in tar-covered cars on Monday and road closures to fix the problem on Tuesday.

From about 8:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m., Pine Grove Road from Number Four Road, past where it becomes Greig Road and until the intersection with Burdick’s Crossing Road in the towns of Watson and Greig, were closed to all except local traffic while the road crew for the contracting company that worked on the six-mile stretch last week made changes.

