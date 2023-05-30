LOWVILLE — Road resurfacing work that went bad in southern Lewis County resulted in tar-covered cars on Monday and road closures to fix the problem on Tuesday.
From about 8:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m., Pine Grove Road from Number Four Road, past where it becomes Greig Road and until the intersection with Burdick’s Crossing Road in the towns of Watson and Greig, were closed to all except local traffic while the road crew for the contracting company that worked on the six-mile stretch last week made changes.
Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said “chip seal” resurfacing work done by Cortland-based contractor Suit-Kote on Wednesday was done with smaller gravel than specified which led to the stone being pushed deeply into the tar by traffic and the tar seeming to “come up.”
More stone was added on Thursday, which is, according to Mr. Hunt, the only way to counteract the problem because the tar and stone cannot simply be removed, however the new lot of stone was not washed properly, resulting in a dangerous situation for drivers, road workers and residents.
“The stone was so dirty it created a cloud of dust that you could not see through,” said Mr. Hunt. “I couldn’t leave it like that for Memorial Day weekend.”
The dirty stone was removed and the roadway sealed which lasted until Monday afternoon when moderate temperatures climbed into the low 80s and holiday traffic that included horse, boat and ATV trailers increased and the tar became an issue again, creating “pools” in tracks which led to the black, sticky substance to fly up onto vehicles.
The road was not closed for the long weekend as a precaution because there are areas, like the popular Brantingham Lake, that cannot be accessed without it, which Mr. Hunt said would have made closure negative for local residents, business owners and weekend tourists alike.
He was, however, checking the road daily on the weekend and had made calls to Suit-Kote on Sunday night about the issue and the plan going forward.
Although the gravel size from the local quarry was approved by the contractor earlier this year, Mr. Hunt said he believes daily samples should have been taken from the quarry to ensure size consistency. He has theories as to how and why the size changed but he said his main focus on Tuesday was to get the problem solved.
“The county didn’t know the stones were smaller and dirtier until there was a problem,” he said, adding if he had been made aware he would have held off on the Pine Grove Road chip sealing until the right gravel could be accessed.
On Tuesday, with the help of a number of town highway departments, county trucks hauled the necessary gravel from a Watertown vendor to Pine Grove Road and the tar was back where it belongs, at least for now.
“Once a road starts having this tar issue, it’s a very difficult to stop it. I think by Thursday or Friday it might start again, but we’re poised to add more stone,” he said. “There are no options at this time... you can’t scrape it off. The best thing we can do is keep sanding the road down until the tar hardens.”
A number of residents and people who were in the area on the weekend called the department and were on social media complaining about the tar stuck ‘all over” their vehicles.
Mr. Hunt said that no one really likes to drive on roads that have recently been chip sealed because it is normal to have loose gravel in the middle of the roads and some flying tar in the tracks but, “What happened on this section of the road was not normal. It was very bad,”
Because of the type of contract signed with the company, Mr. Hunt said he holds the Suit-Kote responsible and that he believes they, not the taxpayers, should have to cover the cost of the additional materials, including the more expensive stone, and man-hours required to address the problem.
That accountability starts with helping people get their vehicles cleared of the tar which the company has already agreed to submit to their insurance, according to Mr. Hunt. Anyone who was affected by the tar on Pine Grove and Greig roads on Monday can call the highway department to make a claim to cover cleaning costs at 315-376-5350 or by emailing Shawn Wall at Suit-Kote at swall@suit-kote.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.