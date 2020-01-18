Snow began to hit the north country Saturday, creating challenging conditions for drivers. Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 am Monday, with heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches are predicted, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
St. Lawrence County is under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Sunday, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches predicted.
Travel is expected to be “very difficult” with poor visibility. There’s a possibility that the high wind gusts could bring down tree branches, resulting in power outages.
