HARRISVILLE — Concentric circles of community came together Saturday morning to rescue a man having cardiac issues from his remote home in the town of Diana after 18 hours of fast and heavy snowfall subsided, leaving behind between 5 and 6 feet of groundcover.

A worried nephew snowshoed about a mile and a half to check on his diabetic uncle who has heart issues. He called 911 after finding him in need of medical attention. That sparked a collaborative response from state, county and town agencies and municipalities joined by volunteer members of the private club in the area most perfectly suited to lead the way through the massive frozen accumulation — the Long Pond Sno Sled Club.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.