WEST TURIN — A snowmobiler from Oneida County was killed late Thursday night on a Lewis County trail.
At about 11:40 p.m., John P. Jones, 52, of Sauquoit, was riding a 2022 Ski-Doo Mach Z 900 AE Turbo on North Road in West Turin, known as trail C4F in the county trail system, when he went off the side of the trail, “overturned” the sled and hit a tree, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident.
The release said there were a number of people that performed CPR “immediately” after the crash until emergency personnel could arrive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Constableville Fire and Ambulance, Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and the Turin Ridge Riders snowmobile club assisted deputies.
This is the second fatality in less than a month in West Turin and the fourth accident with an injury or death in the county this winter despite the limited number of days and trails that have been open due to lower than usual snowfall on Tug Hill so far this winter.
