TURIN — Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club will sponsor a snowmobile safety course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Turin Fire Department, 4239 Route 26.
Children ages 10 to 13 must take this course to be allowed to operate a snowmobile while accompanied by a person who is at least 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.