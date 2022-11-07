Snowmobile safety course scheduled Nov. 26 in Turin

TURIN — Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club will sponsor a snowmobile safety course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Turin Fire Department, 4239 Route 26.

Children ages 10 to 13 must take this course to be allowed to operate a snowmobile while accompanied by a person who is at least 18.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.