BRANTINGHAM — Brantingham Snowmobile Club, Inc. will sponsor a snowmobile safety course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Brantingham Snowmobile Club, Inc. Groomer Barn, 7661 Brantingham Road.
Children ages 10-13 must take this course to be allowed to operate a snowmobile on lands upon which snowmobiling is allowed while accompanied by a person who is at least 18 years of age.
Children from age 14 to 17 must take this course to be allowed to operate a snowmobile on lands upon which snowmobiling is allowed unaccompanied.
A student must be at least 10 years old on or before the day the course ends to be eligible to receive a snowmobile safety certificate. Parents or legal guardians must stay the first 15 minutes so all other paperwork can be filled out. Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be provided, Part of the course will be held outside so participants are asked to dress for the weather.
For more information, contact NYS certified snowmobile instructor, Heather Siless, at 845-332-9930.
