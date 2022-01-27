LYONS FALLS — There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lyons Falls Fire Department, 3907 High St., concerning the potential snowmobile trail at Riverside Park. Following the public hearing, the village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed snowmobile trail and any other village business.
