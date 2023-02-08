TURIN — A New Jersey man was injured when he lost control of the snowmobile he was driving on ice.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Charles P. Hutchinson, 57, of Basking Bridge, N.J., was traveling near Michigan Mills Road on Trail C4C in the town of West Turin at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when he reportedly “got caught on a patch of ice,” slid off the trail and hit a tree base.
