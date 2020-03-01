Snowmobiler, 46, killed in crash in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG — A New Jersey man was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Saturday morning.
At around 9:18 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and Snowmobile Patrol was dispatched to North Road for a crash.
After an investigation by deputies, state police, park police, forest rangers and environmental conservation police, it was determined that Michael Maczynski, 46, New Jersey, was traveling on North Road in the town at 9:18 a.m. when he exited the right side of the trail on a slight corner. He was ejected from his snowmobile and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s department.
Mr. Maczynski was pronounced dead at scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
