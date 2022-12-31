A resident of Cicero was killed in a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday evening.
While operating a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850, Brett T. McGowan, 42, drove into a tree on Mazur Road — trail C4A in the Lewis County trail system — after “failing to negotiate a curve,” according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
