LOWVILLE — A group of five snowmobilers were stranded on Saturday afternoon when their sleds broke through ice.
The two adults and three children were riding near Denning and Seven By Nine roads in the town of Pinckney when they broke through ice, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
“They reported that all four of their snowmobiles had broken through thin ice and that they were standing in water, unable to get out,” a release from the sheriff’s office about the incident reads.
The group was found through the cooperation of a local resident and a number of other snowmobilers off the main trail in a beaver flow.
A UTV side-by-side belonging to the Croghan Fire Department was used to pull the sleds from the water.
No names were provided, but no injuries were indicated.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, the state Forest Ranger, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the cold water rescue teams of the 3-G and Croghan Fire Departments, the Lewis County Dive Team and the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snow groomers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.