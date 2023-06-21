Soar Like an Eagle award presented

LOWVILLE — Wanting to honor members of the Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 for their hard work and dedication, Karen Wolff took it upon herself to establish the Soar Like an Eagle award.
Mrs. Wolff said during the COVID pandemic, Dan Ortlieb organized a group to clean and fix up the post.
“I saw all the hard work being done and I thought it would be nice to recognize people for the dedication being put into the club,” she said.
Mr. Ortlieb was presented that first award in 2020.
“He was there everyday no matter what before COVID even happened — he was the wood cutter to handy man to cleaner to whatever needed done he was more then dedicated to the club and he took a lot of pride in doing so.”
This year, the honor went to Mr. Ortlieb’s wife, Randa.
“Because she was way over the top, all-around worker, and very dedicated to the club,” said Mrs. Wolff. “It takes people like them to keep the VFW open and running and looking nice.”
Joanie Davis received the 2022 award.
“In the past, when she was able, she was there doing whatever she could to help and she still does what she can,” said the award presenter.
No award was given in 2021.
