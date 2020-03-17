The Lewis County Board of Legislators committee meetings to be held tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. will be closed to the public.
“The county will make every effort to live stream the audio and/or video of the meetings” to be posted on the county’s website as soon as possible after the meetings, according to the notice sent from County Manager Ryan Piche’s office.
The meeting was closed to the public as part of the “social distancing” efforts to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in the county for as long as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.