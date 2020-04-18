LOWVILLE — A group of about 30 riders from Utica had their plans in place for the 2020 Snirt Run since the 2019 Snirt Run, so nothing as small as the postponement of the event was going to stop them from riding on Tug Hill on Saturday.
Their all-terrain vehicles, mostly big side-by-sides, lined up along the ridge overlooking the long stretch to the Adirondacks on the horizon from in front of the Flat Rock Inn in West Martinsburg, carpeted with pastures and forests, dotted with wind turbines.
“Look at all that wilderness. Do you like that? Do you? I do,” said Mark Flagg, one of the Utica riders, encompassing the row of ATVs along with the vista in his gesture.
The group had stopped for lunch and while there was a smattering of smaller groups coming and going while they were there, they largely had the place to themselves.
The Flat Rock was selling its well-known grilled chicken at the take-away window and had a number of picnic tables arranged more than six feet apart and outdoor portable toilets just in case a large number of riders, as had been the discussion on social media, did show up.
“I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and you don’t do that by not being prepared,” said Flat Rock owner Gordon Yancey. While on a normal year, the Inn itself would have been open to riders, this year takeout was the only option.
Riders and locals, who came by car to take some food home, didn’t seem to mind as they waited to place their orders and came back to tables with containers filled with chicken and fixings.
While the women working at the window were wearing masks, none of the riders were, and the distance between people standing and talking was mostly two or three feet.
“We were coming regardless. I took the day off for this a long time ago,” said Vera Gigliotti who was riding with her husband Ronnie and their two daughters, Shaliyah and Gianna, “Family time is important. At home [with social distancing] you want to kill each other, but getting out like this we can have a good time together.”
The Gigliotti’s said if they had symptoms or had tested positive for the novel coronavirus they wouldn’t have come up and risked getting others sick, but they take a more philosophical stance on the danger COVID-19 poses for them.
“We look at it if we get it, we get it. If we live, we live and if we die, we die,” Mr. Gigliotti said, “We’re not going to let it control how we live.”
The large numbers of people vowing to ride despite the event’s postponement by sponsor the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals didn’t show.
As one of the few establishments along the route that was open, Mr. Yancey was ready just in case, with 200 half-chickens to grill. While he said he has seen some ATV enthusiasts on the weekends since the stay-at-home order went into effect, this was the most business he has had since social distancing began in March.
“People are at the point they’re starting to get crazy,” Mr. Yancey said, as between 20 and 40 people rotated in and out of his parking lot, “They just need to get out and do something.”
While he didn’t do any advertising for the day, Mr. Yancey did consult with Sheriff Michael Carpinelli to find out if there would be any repercussions for setting up as he normally would in case many people came.
The sheriff said that he, the Recreation Patrol and DEC Rangers patrolled the Snirt route all day, but the only tickets his department could have issued would have been for normal law-breaking like disorderly conduct, traffic infractions and drunk driving, among others.
“If you listen to Jonathan Turley and Judge Napolitano [legal and political analysts on Fox News], these orders are unconstitutional and that it’s [the state’s stay-at-home order] not enforceable,” the sheriff said, “We lucked out, people didn’t come.”
He said he hopes with so few people riding that there was no spread of COVID-19 in the area, but that “we’ll see what happens.”
After the Sno-Pals’ March 13 postponement of the 17th annual Snirt Poker Run, which attracts thousands of ATVers from all over the northeastern states and Canada to ride on Tug Hill every year, an alternative event gained momentum on social media called the “Corona Run,” with thousands of people “liking” the idea of doing the Snirt route even without the event.
Although it was shut down quickly by the person that started the idea when he realized it could jeopardize the real Snirt, many people continued to say they were going to ride.
They must have changed their minds.
