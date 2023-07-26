Lewis County’s fall ballot has a firmer lineup

Republican legislator candidates Vincent P. Nortz, left, and Barry D. Lyndaker. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Two more competitive Lewis County legislator positions were decided after the losing primary candidates decided not to pursue the job on other party lines in November based on Republican party leadership’s call for unity. Two candidates, however, are pressing on with their bids.

Newcomers Vincent Nortz and Barry Lyndaker will join the board in 2024 after incumbents Richard Chartrand and Ian Gilbert, who had each earned the Conservative Party nomination for their districts, declined those nominations. Chartrand also declined his independent nomination under the “People’s Choice” name.

