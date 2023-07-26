LOWVILLE — Two more competitive Lewis County legislator positions were decided after the losing primary candidates decided not to pursue the job on other party lines in November based on Republican party leadership’s call for unity. Two candidates, however, are pressing on with their bids.
Newcomers Vincent Nortz and Barry Lyndaker will join the board in 2024 after incumbents Richard Chartrand and Ian Gilbert, who had each earned the Conservative Party nomination for their districts, declined those nominations. Chartrand also declined his independent nomination under the “People’s Choice” name.
“This was a decision I reached on my own, after much prayer and discussions with close friends and family. I will not be appearing on the ballot in November and am no longer pursuing another term on the county board,” Gilbert posted on social media July 3.
To county Republican Party Chair Michael Young, part of his duty as chair is to rally the party, so after the competitive primaries were over, he said he reached out to all of those who did not come out on top but could have continued to compete for offices in the fall under different party names.
“I just said for party unity, since we’re all Republicans, basically, it would be best if we don’t run against each other. Several of them looked at the results and decided not to,” Young said. “We asked people to join together. That’s what our party is. We don’t need Republicans running against each other. We should respect the decision of Republican voters in a primary.”
Not continuing to compete under the Republican banner, however, did not equate to unifying behind the party’s voter-selected candidate.
Without specifically saying he was endorsing the Democrat who will be challenging Andrea Moroughan, who won the District 6 Republican primary, Steven Stogsdill did not show support for Moroughan in his social media post announcing he would not be on the November ballot under the independent “Patriot” party line he had created because, he said, “I am doing what I think is best for me and my family.”
“As far as my district goes, I heard a great many people tell me that they thought it was time for change while I was out talking with them so I will take this time to remind everyone that there will also be another candidate running on the ballot in November and I think Mr. Stanford would appreciate the chance to try and work for us,” Stogsdill said. “I’ve never voted a straight party line and I have always voted for the person that I thought would do the best job.”
County sheriff hopeful Nichole K. Turck and District 2 legislator candidate, incumbent Lisa R. Virkler, who also did not gain the Republican nod in their primary races, are sticking to their conviction to see the elections through.
“The work is not done. We all worked hard to create the ‘Unite Lewis’ (independent) line and get the Conservative Party line for the general election in November. As Sheriff I work for all of Lewis County and all of Lewis County deserves a voice in November,” Turck said in a June 30 news release.
Although the Republican Party is by far the largest in the county with 9,198 registered voters, according to the Lewis County Board of Elections, 7,476 residents in the county are registered either with other parties or have no party affiliation.
The Democratic Party has 3,660 voters while 3,219 people either indicated they have no party affiliation or left the party option blank when registering. There are small numbers of people registered with more than eight other parties including the 344 registered Conservative Party members.
“It’s important that all voters in the district have an opportunity to vote and it’s important that voters have a choice,” Virkler said, explaining her determination to stay in the race. “Competition in politics is a good thing — that’s democracy — and when you have two good choices, well, that’s even better.”
Turck will again face off against Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, and Virkler will go another round against Thomas Kalamas.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.