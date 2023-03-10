CROGHAN — By order of Allan Shaw, own of Croghan highway superintendent, Dutton, Jerden Falls and Kilbourn roads have a 5-ton-limit due to muddy conditions. The restriction will take place from approximately March 20 through May 31.
