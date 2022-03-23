South Lewis announces Lions Club Scholars

South Lewis Central School has announced that 17 members of the Class of 2022 have been designated as South Lewis Lions Club Scholars. Lions Club Scholars are students in the graduating class who have maintained excellent academic achievement and have been on the honor roll at least 75% of the marking periods during their first three years in high school. The South Lewis Administration honored the scholars with a luncheon on March 11. At that time each student was presented with a Certificate of Recognition and a South Lewis Lions Club Scholar hooded sweatshirt. The Scholars included in front, from left, Emily R. Stinebrickner, Meghan Brown, Ayiana Cummings, Sarah E. Roser and Emily M. Wright. In the second row are Savanah Santamour, Jada A. Pominville, Alexyn E. Hunkins, Hewson Burd and Keaton J. Nagy. In back are Shaylagh E. Randall, Jayden A. Ford, Parker J. Kristoff and Jacob A. Worden. Missing from the photo are Lexi Bernard, Matthew Hoskins and Marilyn I. Preston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.