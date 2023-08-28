TURIN — During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were honored for their character achievements.
Citizenship Awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate respect for themselves, their community, their school and others. Third graders honored were Grace Lisk, Christian Rodriguez, Olivia Matott and Emma Reynolds. Mason Kraeger, Destiny Stephens, Elliot Joslin and Paizlee Skiff were the second grade recipients. First graders Aria Mooney, Robert Nagy, Kendall Kraeger and Ella Cummings were honored. Ariana Cobb, Abel Williams, Jaxtyn Wyman and Berretta Hoffert were the kindergarten honorees. Arial Bailey and Weyland Ross were also recognized for citizenship.
Special area awards went to students who displayed exceptional character and effort in their special area.
Physical education instructors Mr. Bernard and Miss Gehrke selected Avery Newvine, Ariana Pearson and Haylee Kraeger. Ms. Murrock, art teacher, choice Collin Schaefer, Gwen Ernst and Tucker Brown for recognition. For music, Ms. Chamberlain honored Greyson Cavallo, Grace Howard, Juliet Hastwell and Alexander Sadowski. Keyboarding/ computer applications instructor Mrs. Zehr recognized Wyatt Norton, Destiny Stephens and Madalyn Brown.
Major Achievement Program Participation Awards were presented to Wyatt Denslow, Keagan Hastwell, Madelynn Kirk, Josie Lord, Grace Paulsen, Brody Post, Alexander Sadowski, Olivia Sadowski and Jack White.
Most Improved award is given to one student in each class who has made significant progress scholastically, socially, in attitude and/or in general behavior this year. The awards went to Greyson Hosley, Jameson Davis, Lucas Ostrowski, Bentley Kirk, Joseph Cobb, DaisyMay Kraeger ,Wesley Dolan, JLynn VanAlstine, Abel Kohl, Ariana Pearson, Colton Bourgeois, Abigail Smith, Liam Hoch, Anderson Satterly, Wyatt Pominville, Bryce Higby, Chase Barnaby and Wyatt Hirschey.
Outstanding Achievement awards are given to one student in each class based upon overall excellence, attitude, behavior and scholastic achievement throughout the year. The awards went to Franklin Bigenho, Colton Smith, Finley Burrows, Collin Schaefer, Hunter Finster, Jace Stephens, Kinslee Sullivan, Grace Howard, Lily Sadowski, Trenton Bourgeois, Greyson Cavallo, Harley Baslow, Alexander Sadowski, Samantha Sullivan, Olivia Sadowski, Weyland Ross and Harper Eastman-Jackson.
