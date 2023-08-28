TURIN — During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were honored for their character achievements.

Citizenship Awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate respect for themselves, their community, their school and others. Third graders honored were Grace Lisk, Christian Rodriguez, Olivia Matott and Emma Reynolds. Mason Kraeger, Destiny Stephens, Elliot Joslin and Paizlee Skiff were the second grade recipients. First graders Aria Mooney, Robert Nagy, Kendall Kraeger and Ella Cummings were honored. Ariana Cobb, Abel Williams, Jaxtyn Wyman and Berretta Hoffert were the kindergarten honorees. Arial Bailey and Weyland Ross were also recognized for citizenship.

