TURIN — During the first quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, students were honored for their character achievements.
The Effort Award is presented students who consistently demonstrate motivation and effort in their daily school activities.
Second grade recipients for the first marking period were Wyatt Klossner, Avery Pfendler , Clement Genter, Ashton Beyer and Victoria Rose Maciejko. First grade honorees were Hunter Finster, William Sprowell, Wesley Dolan and Braycen Kent. Jon Tripp, Alex Burrows, Colton Pate and Gunner Rogers were the kindergarten recipients. Kyla Markham and Chloe Moran earned the honor for the morning universal pre-kindergarten.
Work Habits Awards were presented to students who consistently demonstrate effective work and study skills.
Given this award were second graders Grace Howard, Lyla Compo, Trenton Bourgeois, Lily Sadowski and Daniel Gonzalez; first graders, Aurora Place, Finnigan Makuch, Mason Planck and JLynn VanAlstine; kindergartners Lainey Dolan, Axtinn King, Finley Burrows and Khloe Hutchins; and a.m. pre-K students Leah Baslow and Amelia Hedden.
The Classroom Performance Award is presented to students who consistently work to their fullest potential, participate and always try their hardest.
Receiving this award were second graders Payton Newine, Michael Garramone, Jacob Wendt and Gwen Ernst; first graders Teagan Mayer, Katelyn Ingersoll and Kinslee Sullivan; kindergartners Jaxtell VanAlstine, Avery Newvine, Blake McNeil and Jackson Hrim and morning pre-k students Dexter Pleskach and Allanah Gillen.
Citizenship Awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate respect for themselves, their community, their school and others.
Recipients include second graders Aiyanna Hunkins, Isabella McNally, Dylan Wendt and Paisley Babcock; first graders, Anahli Farr, Gissell Villalva-Ortiz, Alena Sunderhaft and Brooklynn Marmon; kindergartners Hadley Proulx, Abrie Ossont, Lucas Ostrowski and Dominic LaFountain; and morning pre-k students Luke Kraeger and Rayne Backell.
During the quarterly awards assembly, special area awards went to MaLanra Brown and Keegan Capenter for physical education; to Gear LeVan and Adeline Ripp for art; Dylan Wendt and Gwen Ernst for music and to Isabella McNally and Jaxtell VanAlstine for keyboarding and computer applications.
The Principal’s Award goes to a student leader who goes above and beyond what is expected in the classroom, both academically and behaviorally.
Nominees included Gear LeVan, Deegan Reittinger, Dylan Wendt, Madelyn Aganier, Eleaha Millard, Kendall Kraeger, Avery Millick, Blake Skiff, Abel Williams, Paisleigh Kirkbride, Gavin Krywosa, John Kenealy and Jaxon Austin. The Principal’s Award Winners put forth 110% in all assignments, put forth great effort in all lessons, are a great classroom leader and role model for all students. They are always willing to help out other students in need; up for a new challenge; are respectful to all and very responsible. You can always count on them to help out. Lily Sadowski received the Principal’s Award for the first quarter.
