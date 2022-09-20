TURIN — Members of the South Lewis FFA Chapter traveled to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse to compete in multiple Career Development Events — CDEs.
“CDEs build upon what students learn in their agricultural education classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice,” FFA advisor Rachel R. Howard said. “These events combine technical skill and industry knowledge with leadership and teamwork skills. New York FFA has over 7,444 members across 142 FFA Chapters. South Lewis FFA will proudly represent New York FFA at the Big E in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 17 in Equine Evaluation and Milk Quality.”
EQUINE EVALUATION CDE RESULTS:
First place, Brooke Kraeger
Seventh Place, Lanelle Vile
Eighth Place, Ashley Wright
Ninth Place, Mitchell Domagala
Second Place State Equine Evaluation Team — Brooke Kraeger, Mitchell Domagala, Lanelle Vile and Ashley Wright — advancing to the Big E
MILK QUALITY AND PRODUCTS CDE RESULTS:
Second Place, Mitchell Domagala
Sixth Place, Ella Sherman
Seventh Place, Liadan McAleese
Second Place Milk Quality and Products Team — Mitchell Domagala, Ella Sherman, Megan Klossner and Evelyn Farese — advancing to the Big E
DAIRY CATTLE EVALUATION CDE RESULTS:
Third Place, Megan Klossner
TREE IDENTIFICATION CDE RESULTS:
First Place, Ashley Wright
Second Place, Evelyn Farese
Fourth Place, Mitchell Domagala
First Place Tree Identification Team (New York only contest, does not advance)
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE CDE RESULTS:
Eighth Place, Mitchell Domagala
FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information please visit www.nysffa.org.
