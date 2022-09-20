TURIN — Members of the South Lewis FFA Chapter traveled to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse to compete in multiple Career Development Events — CDEs.

“CDEs build upon what students learn in their agricultural education classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice,” FFA advisor Rachel R. Howard said. “These events combine technical skill and industry knowledge with leadership and teamwork skills. New York FFA has over 7,444 members across 142 FFA Chapters. South Lewis FFA will proudly represent New York FFA at the Big E in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 17 in Equine Evaluation and Milk Quality.”

