South Lewis inducts honor society members

TURIN — Chad Luther, South Lewis High School principal, has announced that 14 members of the South Lewis Class of 2024 were inducted into the Morgan Lewis Chapter of the National Honor Society on April 5. These students were celebrated during a ceremony held at the South Lewis auditorium. James Munn, a local business owner, was the honored speaker and shared his thoughts with the group about how the definition of success can change during your life.
Membership is based on four criteria: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Over the years these inductees have enjoyed success as students and have met the standards of the National Honor Society. These students have had solid academic achievement, have been devoted to the community, have been leaders among their peers and have committed to upholding the pillars of NHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.