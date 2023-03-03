TURIN — The Mechanical FalCoders, South Lewis’ FIRST LEGO League Challenge team, made up of fifth- through eighth-grade students, competed at the Clarkson University First Lego League Challenge Hybrid Regional Championship Saturday, Feb. 11.
FIRST LEGO League Challenge theme for their 2022-2023 season is SUPERPOWERED. Teams had to demonstrate FIRST Core Values in everything they did during the Robot Game and the judging session, prepare a short presentation on their robot design, programs, and strategy, have their programmed robot complete as many missions as possible in three, 2.5-minute, Tournament Play challenges, and prepare a live, engaging presentation to explain the work they have done on their Innovation Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.