South Lewis Middle School holds National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony

TURIN — The Morgan Lewis Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony at South Lewis Middle School on June 7.
The National Junior Honor Society recognizes the outstanding middle school students who apply for membership and are selected by meeting strict criteria. Students meeting this criterion demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. These characteristics have been associated with membership in this organization since its inception in 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.