South Lewis Middle School holds National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony

New members of the South Lewis Middle School National Junior Honor Society are, in front, from left, Callie Brown, Zoey Staring, Caylee Young, Leah Schneider, Gracie Planck, Jayden Bennington, Riley Monks and Liberty Vogt. In the middle row are Hannah Kelley, Hadassah Siegrist, Abby Schneider, Mason Arthur, Carter Bourgeois, Felicity Szucs, Shawn Woop and Kal Cihocki. In back are Gabby Salmon, Grace Smith, Kailyn Markham, Megan Ebersol, Anna Millard, Hailey Dickinson and Coleton Battles.

TURIN — The Morgan Lewis Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony at South Lewis Middle School on June 7.

The National Junior Honor Society recognizes the outstanding middle school students who apply for membership and are selected by meeting strict criteria. Students meeting this criterion demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. These characteristics have been associated with membership in this organization since its inception in 1929.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.