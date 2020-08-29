TURIN — South Lewis Central School District has announced that all students, universal pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, are eligible for free breakfast and lunch meals through a program called Community Eligibility Provision.
Through the CEP Program all students, at Port Leyden, Glenfield and the Middle-High School will receive free breakfast and free lunch each day, regardless of income. With this program a family will save over $700 a year per child by participating in our breakfast and lunch program.
Should anyone have any questions, or want further information, they can contact Douglas Premo, superintendent of schools, at 315-348-2508.
